Kate Middleton, Prince William ditched Royal rule in response to Harry 'Spare'

Kate Middleton and Prince William ditched Royal rule after release of 'Spare'

Kate Middleton and Prince William changed a key royal rule after Prince Harry released his memoir.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who visited new Royal Liverpool Hospital last year, happily took selfies with the royal admirers in the facility.

The event occurred soon after Prince Harry launched his bombshell memoir, airing his dirty laundry in public.

The Prince and Princess’ move was especially shocking after 2017, when Meghan Markle told about the Royal rule of not ‘taking selfies.’

This comes as a Royal author has recently touched upon Kate and William’s marriage, digging into their terrible rows.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, author Tom Quinn said: "Someone at the palace told me about the nicknames they have for each other. But it’s not all sweetness.

"They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also. But it’s not always true. Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel."

He then added when William "is cross" he calls Kate "darling" with a massive change in his tone.