Meghan Markle and Prince Harry send important message on children mental health

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'meaningful hug' as they speak about children

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are lauded for their loved-up body language at a recent event together.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who spoke

US Senate Judiciary Committee's bi-partisan hearing this week, shared their thoughts about the influence of social media on children.

Harry said: “We need to get out of this idea that young kids, there's something wrong with them. No, it's the world that we're allowing to be created around them.”

"Please stop sending children content that you wouldn't want your own children to see."

Meghan then added: "Everyone now is affected by the online world and social media. There is an entry point that's [a] positive and creative community, but we all just want to feel safe."

Speaking about the couple’s emotional chemistry, body language expert Judi James said: "This Archewell Summit shows the power couple in full empathy and caring mode as they listen to tragic stories from parents about their children.

She added: “Harry performs a meaningful hug that is caught perfectly by the cameras, which he is facing. He starts with a strong handshake accompanied by some equally firm eye contact. It creates a signal of ‘we will fight this together’ and it is followed by a mutual hug where each man encircles the other with his arms in a diagonal and head closeness. Harry’s face is visible over the shoulder and he appears to be closing his eyes to suggest affection."

Speaking about Meghan, Judi added: “Meghan’s hug is shown in slo-mo and it does seem to show her being hugged in a spontaneous way by a female guest or host. The sense of sympathy and empathy is made stronger by the use of slow motion.