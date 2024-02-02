Sophie Wessex brutal response in 'taking Meghan Markle place'

Sophie Wessex spoke about replacing Meghan Markle in wistful comment

Sophie Wessex made a swift response upon comparison with Meghan Markle, says an expert.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who has become a part of King Charles’ slimmed-down monarchy, has carved herself a place of respect amongst the family.

Speaking about the importance of Sophie Wessex to The Crown, royal expert Katie Nicholl highlights her generous efforts to the institution.

"Sophie is blazing a more 'ordinary' and 'normal' trail for the royal family. If the price is less attention (although the organisations she is involved with value her hugely) it is a price worth paying," Nicholl writes.

"Just occasionally, Sophie appears to be a little wistful. When asked if she and Edward would be stepping up as Harry, Meghan and Andrew stepped down from their official duties, she replied: ‘What did people think we were doing beforehand?'"