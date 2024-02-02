 
Friday, February 02, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sophie Wessex brutal response in 'taking Meghan Markle place'

Sophie Wessex spoke about replacing Meghan Markle in wistful comment

Sophie Wessex brutal response in taking Meghan Markle place

Sophie Wessex made a swift response upon comparison with Meghan Markle, says an expert.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who has become a part of King Charles’ slimmed-down monarchy, has carved herself a place of respect amongst the family.

Speaking about the importance of Sophie Wessex to The Crown, royal expert Katie Nicholl highlights her generous efforts to the institution.

"Sophie is blazing a more 'ordinary' and 'normal' trail for the royal family. If the price is less attention (although the organisations she is involved with value her hugely) it is a price worth paying," Nicholl writes.

"Just occasionally, Sophie appears to be a little wistful. When asked if she and Edward would be stepping up as Harry, Meghan and Andrew stepped down from their official duties, she replied: ‘What did people think we were doing beforehand?'"

