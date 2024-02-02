 
Friday, February 02, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kourtney Kardashian refuses to 'leave' son Rocky alone

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first son on November 1

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is all about her newborn son Rocky Thirteen these days.

A source recently told PEOPLE that the 44 year-old reality TV star is cherishing her time at home with her 3 month-old son.

“Kourtney is doing well. She is all about the baby snuggles and doesn’t really leave Rocky. She’s in mommy bliss. She had a difficult pregnancy, but it was all worth it in the end,” the insider shared.

Kourtney and Travis’ kids from their previous relationships are also “great” with the baby.

"The older siblings are great with the baby. Rocky has added a lot of happiness to the family. He’s such a sweet boy,” the tipster added.

The Poosh founder shares Penelope Scotland (aged 11), Reign Aston (aged 9) and Mason Dash (aged 14) with ex Scott Disick, whereas the Blink 182 drummer is dad to daughter Alabama (aged 18) and son Landon (aged 20) whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Previously, another source told the outlet that Kourtney was "over the moon about her son’s arrival" after she faced a brutal health scare during her pregnancy.

"She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now. She feels so blessed,” they said at the time.

