Donald Glover recalls Brad Pitt advice for 'Mr & Mrs. Smith'

Donald Glover opens up about the advice Brad Pitt gave him about the upcoming 'Mr & Mrs. Smith' reboot

For Mr. & Mrs. Smith's reboot, Brad Pitt gave Donald Glover an advice he did not expect: it was almost nothing.



The Atlanta actor hilariously shared the incident on The Tonight Show, "He didn't give me any real [pointers]. He kind of Brad Pitt-ed his way out of it. He just kind of like, charmed his way. He was like, 'Yeah, you know, you'll do great.'"

Elsewhere in the interview, the 40-year-old revealed he had not watched the original hit 2005 action comedy flick at the time of its release.

"I hadn't at the time," he continued, "I've seen it, obviously, by now. It'd be scary if I hadn't. It'd be like, 'Oh, that's what this is about? Spies?'"

Meanwhile, the upcoming series starring Donald as John Smith and Maya Erskine as Jane Smith's official synopsis follows "two lonely strangers, John and Jane, who have given up their lives and identities to be thrown together as partners – both in espionage and in marriage."