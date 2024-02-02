 
Friday, February 02, 2024
Melanie Walker

Mark Ronson on Ryan Gosling: 'Extremely talented'

Friday, February 02, 2024

Mark Ronson on Ryan Gosling: ‘Extremely talented'

Mark Ronson and Ryan Gosling have collaborated on the music for Barbie, which received the Oscar nod. Now, the producer says he wants to work with the actor again.

“We definitely had a lot of fun. Ryan…he’s got amazing taste and great ideas, and he’s an extremely funny and talented musician and singer,” he gushed.

Besides working on the film, the Uptown Funk hitmaker revealed he enjoyed making the Christmas version of I’m Just Ken, which was dropped five months after Greta Gerwig's film release.

“I probably hadn’t spoken to him for about a year till the movie was wrapping up,” the 48-year-old told Billboard.

“And I was like, ‘Hey, we finished the version actually, Slash is playing on it, I just want to make sure you’re happy with it before we mix it.’ And he really loved it," he continued.

Adding, “We made [the Christmas] version and then we started to hang, and definitely, I would love to make more music. You know, I think it would be great. And we’ve talked about it a little bit.”

