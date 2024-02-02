Meghan Markle, Prince Harry worried about Lilibet, Archie: Here's why

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in California with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry worried for Lilibet, Archie: Here’s why

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly expressed their concerns for their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the era of social media.



The California-based royal couple shared a lengthy statement alongside a video on their Archewell website regarding online safety for children and demanded action from US politicians.

They also spoke at a bi-partisan hearing on online child safety held by a US Senate Judiciary Committee.

Later, they shared the joint statement with caption ‘Protecting Children Online.”

Meghan and Harry’s statement reads: “We applaud the bravery and determination of the thousands of parents around the country whose advocacy resulted in this hearing.

“Over the past few years, we have spent time with many of these families, listening to their heartache and their hopes for the urgent change that is needed in the online space. This is an issue that transcends division and party lines, as we saw today at the Senate hearing.

“The best parenting in the world cannot keep children safe from these platforms. As one of the fathers shared with us: ‘If love could have saved them, all of our children would still be here.’”

The statement further says, “This is not the time to pass the buck of responsibility. It’s the time to make necessary change at the source to keep our children safe.”