 
menu
Friday, February 02, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce will publically propose Taylor Swift if he wins Super Bowl?

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift hot secretly engaged during New Year celebrations, claim source

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, February 02, 2024

Travis Kelce will publically propose Taylor Swift if he wins Super Bowl?
Travis Kelce will publically propose Taylor Swift if he wins Super Bowl?

Travis Kelce is expected to pop the question to Taylor Swift if the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl, predicted Jerry O’Connell.

Amid rumours that the Anti-Hero hitmaker and the NFL star have already been engaged, The Talk host claimed that they might publically announce their engagement.

During recent episode of his show, O’Connell predicted, “If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, and I think they will, I think we are going to see a Super Bowl and an engagement happen.”

This comes after Daily Mail, while citing Deux Moi, reported that Swift and Taylor and Kelce got “engaged” on New Year’s Eve but the duo does not feel ready to make it public yet.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship ‘real deal': ‘They are a couple in love'

According to the publication the singer and the athlete vowed to spend their rest of the lives together when they were captured locking lips in Kansas City.

The news was broke by anonymous creator of the Deux Moi podcast. They said, citing a secret source, “Taylor and Travis got engaged 12/31.”

“They did it just the two of them alone before that party they were photographed at,’” the statement added.

However, they went on to share that the couple is not ready to announce their engagement, saying it is “too soon to go public” as they have “so much on their plated in the coming months.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to celebrate Valentine's Day in Canada, plan disclosed video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to celebrate Valentine's Day in Canada, plan disclosed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's critics react to their latest statement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's critics react to their latest statement
Robin Thicke wighes in on wedding plans for 2024
Robin Thicke wighes in on wedding plans for 2024
Was Kate Middleton put in 'induced coma' after surgery? Truth revealed
Was Kate Middleton put in 'induced coma' after surgery? Truth revealed
King Charles assured public he's not struggling fulfilling his duties after health scare
King Charles assured public he's not struggling fulfilling his duties after health scare
Rachel 'Raquel' Leviss reflects on past mistakes
Rachel 'Raquel' Leviss reflects on past mistakes
Meghan Markle not in favour of Prince Harry ‘building bridges' with Royals?
Meghan Markle not in favour of Prince Harry ‘building bridges' with Royals?
Taylor Swift beats Kim Kardashian in popularity contest
Taylor Swift beats Kim Kardashian in popularity contest
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry worried about Lilibet, Archie: Here's why
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry worried about Lilibet, Archie: Here's why
Meghan Markle will NOT stay ‘quiet,' she will ‘rock' the Royal family
Meghan Markle will NOT stay ‘quiet,' she will ‘rock' the Royal family
Andrew Holness breaks silence on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Jamaica visit after uproar video
Andrew Holness breaks silence on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Jamaica visit after uproar
King Charles marks beginning of World Interfaith Harmony Week after surgery
King Charles marks beginning of World Interfaith Harmony Week after surgery