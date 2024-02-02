Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift hot secretly engaged during New Year celebrations, claim source

Travis Kelce will publically propose Taylor Swift if he wins Super Bowl?

Travis Kelce is expected to pop the question to Taylor Swift if the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl, predicted Jerry O’Connell.



Amid rumours that the Anti-Hero hitmaker and the NFL star have already been engaged, The Talk host claimed that they might publically announce their engagement.

During recent episode of his show, O’Connell predicted, “If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, and I think they will, I think we are going to see a Super Bowl and an engagement happen.”

This comes after Daily Mail, while citing Deux Moi, reported that Swift and Taylor and Kelce got “engaged” on New Year’s Eve but the duo does not feel ready to make it public yet.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce relationship ‘real deal': ‘They are a couple in love'

According to the publication the singer and the athlete vowed to spend their rest of the lives together when they were captured locking lips in Kansas City.

The news was broke by anonymous creator of the Deux Moi podcast. They said, citing a secret source, “Taylor and Travis got engaged 12/31.”

“They did it just the two of them alone before that party they were photographed at,’” the statement added.

However, they went on to share that the couple is not ready to announce their engagement, saying it is “too soon to go public” as they have “so much on their plated in the coming months.”