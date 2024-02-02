 
Friday, February 02, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Flavor Flav shares heartwarming moment with Lenny Kravitz

At The Recording Academy Honors, Flavor Flav reflects on his touching first meetup with Leny Kravitz 'Love me some Lenny Kravitz'

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, February 02, 2024

Flavor Flav shared heartwarming moment with Lenny Kravitz
Flavor Flav shared heartwarming moment with Lenny Kravitz 

American rapper, Flavor Flav appeared in high spirits at the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective. An event that celebrated the excellence of Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz and offered prestigious accolades.

While talking to ET, Flav recalled his first meeting with the Grammy-wining artist at the iHeartRadio Music Festival and shared, “Let me tell you something, I went absolutely crazy when I met Lenny, and when Lenny met me, he cried."

The Public Enemy hype man went on to describe the heartwarming moment he had with Kravitz and added, “He was like, 'Wow, Flavor Flav, this is amazing, bro! But, yo man, it made me shed a tear too, man."

The 64 year old DJ expressed admiration for the Fly Away singer and continued saying, "I was happy to meet my brother, man. You know what I'm saying?"

"I've always been a fan. Love me some Lenny Kravitz, man." He expressed.

Flav also posted a TikTok video of the touching moment emphasizing the genuine connection the duo had in the moment, "It's LIKE THAT with LENNY KRAVITZ." Flav captioned.

@flavorflav

Its LIKE THAT with LENNY KRAVITZ

♬ Fly Away - Lenny Kravitz


For those unversed, The Recording Academy Honors is an event to commemorate the achievements of individuals in the music industry. 

It is managed by the same organization (Recording Academy) that is behind the Grammy Awards. 

This event aims to celebrate musicians, performers, songwriters, producers and other music professionals for their contributions. 

