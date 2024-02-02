Meghan Markle memoir would fall like a ‘bomb in the House of Windsor’

 
Friday, February 02, 2024
Mason Hughes

Friday, February 02, 2024

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to launch another brutal attack on the Royal family in form of a memoir following in her husband, Prince Harry’s footsteps.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is inevitably going to share her account of affairs within the Royal Family, even if it causes a bombshell within the royal circles.

Warning the Royal family of the consequences of the alleged book, Paul Burrell, former butler of Princess Diana, told The Express that the family should “watch out.”

He said that the book is going to be "explosive,” adding, "[She] is inevitably going to write her side of the story because of how absent she was from 'Spare.'" 

"And that is because she is penning her memoir and telling it from a woman’s perspective," he added.

Burrell went on to say that there’s "going to be another bomb in the House of Windsor" and that "another explosion will go off when we find out that she is going to publish."

