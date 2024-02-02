 
Friday, February 02, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper display wide smiles for NYC outing: See pics

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are putting their relationship on full display for fans

Eloise Wells Morin

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper stepped out for a stroll once more in New York City. The couple confirmed their romance last week when they held hands during another walk through the town.

Hadid and Cooper seemed to be in high spirits, beaming ear-to-ear. The 28-year-old model walked behind the Oscar nominated Maestro star.

Hadid sported a simple outfit, wearing black jeans and a black leather jacket over a white T-shirt. She completed her look with sunglasses and black loafers.

Meanwhile, Maestro director and lead star Cooper looked suave in a black jacket, blue jeans and sneakers.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in October, 2023, and confirmed the rumors last week. Insiders claim the relationship is getting serious, with one saying, “It’s getting serious very quickly. They are together everyday.”

Hadid has already met the Hangover star’s mom Gloria Campano, who joined the couple for a dinner following the Golden Globes.

Insiders also dished that Campano’s consistent presence is a problem for the supermodel. "Bradley's relationship with Gigi is facing an unforeseen hurdle with Gloria, who insists on being a constant presence during their romantic outings," a source told the National Enquirer.

They added: "While he's made it clear that his mother holds a special place in his life, her interference is causing tension in the romance.”

