'Supergirl' star reacts to Milly Alcock's casting in the DC Universe

Helen Slater, who previously played 'Supergirl', congratulated 'House of the Dragon's' Milly Alcock for her career upgrade

Former Supergirl, Helen Slater, congratulated House of the Dragon’s star, Milly Alcock for securing the titular role in the DC Universe.

Taking to Instagram, Helen Slater gushed over Milly for her newest career earn in James Gunn’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is a movie inspired by Tom King’s comic book by the same name.

The acting sensation penned the caption, “Congratulations to the luminous Milly Alcock, the next Supergirl! DC universe awaits you!”



She went on to claim that the 23-year-old actress “will be AMAZING!!” as the lead character in the superhero movie.

For those unversed, Milly Alcock was confirmed to play the role of Kara Zor-El in an announcement made on Tuesday.

Nonetheless, the official release date for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was not unveiled then.

In a previous chat with Variety, James Gunn, who is the CEO of DC Studios, spilled the beans about his upcoming film and revealed, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton.”

“She’s much more hardcore; she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing,” the 57-year-old filmmaker concluded.