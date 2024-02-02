Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘sentimental like low-grade greetings cards

 
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been branded ‘sentimental sows’ and compared to ‘low-grade greeting cards.

Royal commentator and expert Quentin Letts issued these claims and sentiments about the Royal Family.

Everything has been brought to light in one of Letts pieces for The Daily Mail.

It accused the couple of clawing “their way into the circle of virtue”.

For those unversed, it came after the Sussexes “boasted that ‘over the past few years we have spent time with many of these families, listening to their heartache and their hopes for the urgent change that is needed’.”

In the eyes Letts, “Journalistic scepticism may seem harsh given the sensitivity of the issue at hand; yet when an issue is this delicate, would it not be seemly for minor royals to keep their self-promotional psycho-babble to themselves?”

Read More: Prince Harry chose to do the right thing despite financial struggles

Not to mention, “this is not the first time that Prince Harry and his actress wife have contributed their unremarkable thoughts on a raw area of public debate.”

“If they did so spontaneously after, for example, having a microphone thrust into their faces at some public event, it might feel all right.”

“But the Sussexes come out with sentimental saws on the level of low-grade greetings cards, and they do so by placing them under the ‘news’ section of their personal website. Sorry, but this is pure PR puffery,” the author added before signing off. 

