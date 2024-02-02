 
Photo: Angelina Jolie's ex-husband Brad Pitt lands a new role amid kids distress

Brad Pitt, who is the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, has reportedly joined Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming project.

As per the latest findings of Deadline, Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino have joined hands for Quentin’s final flick, The Movie Critic.

The upcoming film is reportedly based in the city of Los Angeles and is set around the time of 1977. It revolves around the life happenings of a critic who works for a fictional magazine called The Popstar Pages.

Earlier, Quentin disclosed to the publication about Brad's new acting gig and it explained that it is “based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag”.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is not the first time the duo would be working together.  

Previously, Brad has also starred in Quentin's Inglourious Basterds and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the movie for which he was conferred an Oscar Award.

This comes after OK! Magazine reported that the 61-year-old star was going through anxiety because his elder kids “don’t speak to him anymore."

The reason for this behaviour of Brad's older kids was reported to be Angelina Jolie, who still makes "jabs at him in the press, constantly talking about how she’s spent years healing from the pain he caused the family." 

