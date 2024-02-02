How King Charles, Princess Kate show they are ‘adapting to the times'

King Charles and Princess Kate have recently shown how the monarchs are adapting to the times

King Charles and his daughter-in-law Princess Kate recently underwent surgeries, and in the process, both have demonstrated how the monarchy is adapting to the times.

According to royal expert Robert Hardman, the statements Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace released when the duo were to receive their surgeries revealed a lot more than previously used to be revealed about any royal’s health issues.

He told People, "In both the Princess and the King's cases, this shows a handling of very personal, very delicate matters that you wouldn't have seen in the past. It would have been a much more guarded response. It shows they are adapting to the times."

"Yes, the public has a right to know some things, but not everything," he noted.

He explained further: "Kate putting out her statement was frank. They could have hedged it, that they will update us with further details, but no. They said she won't be back until Easter."

It was said that the King wanted to share that he received surgery for prostate enlargement to encourage the public to get checked and also to avoid any speculation around his health. "You could say it was leading by example," Hardman notes.

“It was sensible to be more open about it, as otherwise, people might have thought the worst,” noted a palace insider.