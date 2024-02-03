 
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Melanie Walker

Brittany Mahomes backs Taylor Swift against 'loser' NFL fans

Brittany Mahomes defended Taylor Swift after a video from recent Kansas City Chiefs' game went viral

Melanie Walker

Saturday, February 03, 2024

Brittany Mahomes backs Taylor Swift against 'loser' NFL fans 

Brittany Mahomes brazenly defended Taylor Swift against critics who claim that she has ruined football with her Travis Kelce romance.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes took to her Instagram stories on Friday where she shared a quote from Charles Barkley.

The CNN personality can be heard saying in the clip: “If you’re screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser.”

Brittany captioned her story, saying, “Let. Them. Know.”

The 28 year-old WAG’s defense comes after a clip of a fan shouting at Taylor went viral.

As the Lover crooner is leaving Travis’ latest game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, the football fanatic can be heard yelling, “You’re ruining football. You ruined football.”

Brittany and Taylor have seemingly formed a tight bond as the two attend most of the NFL games together to cheer on their respective beaus.

According to Page Six, Taylor has chosen to sit with Brittany at the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas that she will be attending amid her Eras Tour.

