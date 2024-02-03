 
Saturday, February 03, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Emma Stone gets teary at 'Poor Things' Q&A session

Emma Stone recently got emotional during a fan interaction at a Q&A session for her new movie Poor Things.

The 35 year-old actress teared up after an autistic boy shared how her Saturday Night Live sketches helped him pull through his “lonely” school life.

The audience member stood at the screening set in Curzon Soho, London, and said: “I have been watching your career for the last 12 years. I love Poor Things. I have watched it six times. You always bring electricity to the screen in every single one of your performances and everything you create is always pure and honest.”

“You mentioned on a few occasions that you felt insecure when you didn't graduate high school and didn't go to college, but I enjoyed the comfort and the safety that you brought me during those years,” he added.

Hearing this, Emma teared up and went towards the audience member to give him a hug as the rest of the crowd erupted in applause.

He then asked the Lala Land actress, "What is your favourite message that you are going to take on for the rest of your life from this experience?”

Emma replied: “I think Bella too is someone who gets to experience life in a way that isn't defined by social constructs. She sees the good and the bad in equal measure and she is fascinated by what life has to offer and that is deeply inspiring and so I think that is the biggest thing that has touched me most deeply.”

