Danny Masterson was recently moved to a maximum security prison after getting 30 years to life in prison

Bijou Phillips 'triggered' by estranged husband Danny Masterson's jail move

Danny Masterson's estranged wife Bijou Phillips did not take the news of his jail relocation very well.

The update comes after the That 70s Show actor was moved to a maximum security prison in the Corcoran State Prison as he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, in September 2023, for two counts of rape and violence or fear of bodily injury.

An insider privy to Daily Mail revealed that Bijou found his move to the correctional facility “very triggering.”

Read More: Danny Masterson meets with stricter jail time after bail denial

“The move that Danny has made to his new prison was very triggering for Bijou and stirred up past emotions that she is still trying to deal with,” the source revealed.

Despite filing for divorce just 12 days after Danny’s imprisonment was announced, Bijou is “still hurting from inside as her life is forever changed.”

“It is going to get better but also it will take forever to heal from it all. It has been an emotional toll that has taken her to places of extreme stress and heartache. That is going to continue for a long time,” the tipster concluded.