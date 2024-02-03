 
menu
Saturday, February 03, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Bijou Phillips 'triggered' by estranged husband Danny Masterson's jail move

Danny Masterson was recently moved to a maximum security prison after getting 30 years to life in prison

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, February 03, 2024

Bijou Phillips triggered by estranged husband Danny Mastersons jail move
Bijou Phillips 'triggered' by estranged husband Danny Masterson's jail move

Danny Masterson's estranged wife Bijou Phillips did not take the news of his jail relocation very well.

The update comes after the That 70s Show actor was moved to a maximum security prison in the Corcoran State Prison as he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, in September 2023, for two counts of rape and violence or fear of bodily injury.

An insider privy to Daily Mail revealed that Bijou found his move to the correctional facility “very triggering.”

Read More: Danny Masterson meets with stricter jail time after bail denial

“The move that Danny has made to his new prison was very triggering for Bijou and stirred up past emotions that she is still trying to deal with,” the source revealed.

Despite filing for divorce just 12 days after Danny’s imprisonment was announced, Bijou is “still hurting from inside as her life is forever changed.”

“It is going to get better but also it will take forever to heal from it all. It has been an emotional toll that has taken her to places of extreme stress and heartache. That is going to continue for a long time,” the tipster concluded.

Prince Harry accused of being ‘florid, banal, breathy, reeking of opportunism'
Prince Harry accused of being ‘florid, banal, breathy, reeking of opportunism'
Travis Barker's son refuses to hold Kourtney Kardashian's baby: Here's why
Travis Barker's son refuses to hold Kourtney Kardashian's baby: Here's why
Emma Stone gets teary at 'Poor Things' Q&A session
Emma Stone gets teary at 'Poor Things' Q&A session
Adele shares good news following Munich tour announcement
Adele shares good news following Munich tour announcement
Jason Momoa reveals his dream profession
Jason Momoa reveals his dream profession
Brittany Mahomes backs Taylor Swift against 'loser' NFL fans
Brittany Mahomes backs Taylor Swift against 'loser' NFL fans
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘sentimental like low-grade greetings cards
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘sentimental like low-grade greetings cards
Meghan Markle looks ‘manipulative, opportunistic' not powerful
Meghan Markle looks ‘manipulative, opportunistic' not powerful
'Dune: Part 2' star Austin Butler answers a rare question
'Dune: Part 2' star Austin Butler answers a rare question
How King Charles, Princess Kate show they are ‘adapting to the times'
How King Charles, Princess Kate show they are ‘adapting to the times'
Ariana Grande wells up as she updates fans about her upcoming project video
Ariana Grande wells up as she updates fans about her upcoming project
Netflix 'The Umbrella Academy' drops first look of season 4
Netflix 'The Umbrella Academy' drops first look of season 4