Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid confirmed their romance last week with a casual stroll in London

Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid are 'getting serious'

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are taking their relationship to another level as a source has come forward making strong claims about their romance.

The tip comes a week after the two were seen holding hands in public for the first time during a casual walk in London.

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight, "Gigi and Bradley are in love. Things have continued to blossom between them and they have gotten serious. Everyone around them sees their natural connection. Their relationship is easy, fun, and normal."

Moreover, the insider also claimed that their families approve of each other as Bradley's folks “adore” Gigi and her family also “reciprocates the affection” towards the Maestro actor.

"Their relationship is easy, fun, and normal. They bond over family, friends, conversations about life, parenting, living in the public eye, humor, and more. They have a synergy and understanding with regard to all these things and it connects them in a deep way,” the source added.

Despite their age difference, an insider previously told US Weekly that the couple has a lot in common like their “sense of humor” and roles as “single parents to a young daughter.”