Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift got emotional last week after the former won a major game

Travis Kelce 'cherishes' major win alongside Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce recently opened up about his AFC Championship win alongside Taylor Swift.

Last Sunday, the 34 year-old tight end bagged a major win for Kansas City Chiefs against the Baltimore Ravens where he was then joined by his superstar girlfriend.

In videos from the field, Taylor and Travis were seen hugging and kissing each other as the former kept telling the NFL star “how she’s proud of him.”

Reminiscing about the moment, the football star said during the pre-Super Bowl press conference, "It's another memory in the journey that we get to cherish, man."

"And I'm fortunate that I got all the support I need off the field. And, you know, it gives me a reason to play that much harder on the field than the people you just mentioned,” Travis added.

Previously, an insider told PEOPLE that it was “the best night ever” for Travis.

“The whole family was so, so excited and riding high. To be going to Vegas now is indescribable. Having his family there, all his best friends and managers, and of course, Taylor, celebrating with him was very special,” they added.