Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't talk about royal despite overwhelming requests

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘under pressure’ regarding their Netflix deal

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said they will not discuss the Royal family in any of their future projects despite public’s requests, claimed expert.



According to showbiz reporter, Stephanie Takyi, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “under pressure” regarding their Netflix deal, which may not be renewed in 2025.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of "scrambling" to rescue their £80 million deal with Netflix.

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan entered into an £80 million agreement with the streaming platform in 2020, as their company Archewell Productions collaborated with Netflix and Spotify.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry left King Charles in vulnerable position: ‘Dumped his duties'

But things didn't go well with Spotify, and now it seems their Netflix deal might not continue after 2025 because they haven't been making enough content.

Speaking on the matter, Takyi told GB News, "They are very much a couple under pressure with Netflix."

"This week the Chief Content Officer of Netflix, Bella Bajra came out during a Q&A and said Harry and Meghan are working on a ton of projects for Netflix and they're quite excited about what they've got coming up.

"For a while, Meghan during her public appearances has been teasing us that she and Harry are working on a few projects which she's excited about,” she added.

"The reason why they are such under pressure is because we've seen the deal go badly with Spotify.

"All the public tends to be interested in is when they talk about the Royals, which they said they are no longer going to do.”