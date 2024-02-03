Travis Kelce's bro addresses global attention on Taylor Swift's NFL appearances

Jason Kelce previously called Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift 'the newest members of the Chiefs Kingdom'

File Footage

Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, has just reacted to the global attention Taylor Swift and his brother’s whirlwind romance has garnered.



The footballer, who previously branded the Eras Tour hitmaker as the “newest member” of the Kansas City Chiefs team, “who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year," discussed the couple during a chat with WCPO 9.

The 36-year-old NFL player began by saying, “The attention's there because the audience wants to see it, I mean, if people didn't want to see it they wouldn't be showing it, I know that.”

He then heaped praise on Taylor Swift by calling her an “unbelievable role model for young women across the globe."

Speaking of the “immensely talented singer-songwriter”, the 36-year-old star gushed, “She's a world star, she's the quintessential, you know, artist right now in the world.”

Jason Kelce resigned from the conversation after stating, “I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to, you know, show her and ... be a role model for all the young girls out there."