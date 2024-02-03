Meghan Markle to return to ‘top of Hollywood's A-list' with ‘Suits' return

'Suits: Los Angeles' can be Meghan Markle's ticket to Hollywood A-list

Meghan Markle could make a return to “the top of Hollywood's A-list” by making a comeback through the Suits: Los Angeles reboot.

Meghan originally played Rachel Zane in Suits from 2011 to 2018, when she got engaged to Prince Harry. Rumors of a Suits reboot have been circulating for a while and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex could make her acting comeback through it.

Explaining the benefits that Meghan could reap if she returns to the show, entertainment expert Mark Boardman told Daily Express US: "Meghan Markle's Rachel Zane is poised for a triumphant return, not just back to our screens, but to the top of Hollywood's A-list.”

"The Suits: Los Angeles spin-off isn't just a safe bet, it's a guaranteed win for Meghan,” he remarked.

Mark argued that returning to the show would be “a fast-track way for Meghan Meghan to secure her spot back in the Hollywood lights, and for all the right reasons.”

He explained: "The spin-off could see Meghan Markle finally set for one of the biggest Hollywood deals of the year, and her largest acting deal to date, via her talent agency WME who will secure the highest rate possible for Meghan.”

"On the back of billions of hours of streaming time, Meghan could easily command upwards of $200,000 an episode,” he argued.

Mark also listed several ways Meghan could make financial strides through a Suits reboot. He said: "She could also secure a share of streaming income and boost her directing resume at the same time… This TV spin-off comeback would definitely open multiple doors with fresh interest from producers, creators and networks offering lucrative deals and even more endorsements coming her way."