Saturday, February 03, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kanye West changes 'controlling' rules for Bianca Censori: Report

Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West previously wiped out his 'Instagram' account after posting Bianca Censori's NSFW pics

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 03, 2024

Photo: Kanye West changes controlling rules for Bianca Censori: Report
Photo: Kanye West changes 'controlling' rules for Bianca Censori: Report

Kanye West is reportedly applying a new ‘dynamic’ to his relationship with Bianca Censori.

As fans will know, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian has been accused of controlling the Australian architect’s life choices with ‘strict rules’ for dressing.

Lately, the Vultures crooner completely wiped off his Instagram account after posting a series of virile images of his 28-year-old wife.

According to the previous reports, this enigmatic move of the 46-year-old musician was branded as a mere “PR stunt” ahead of his new album's release.

Now, Lynn Carratt, who is a skilled PR expert, spoke openly about Kanye and Bianca’s marriage, which has reportedly entered a whole new dynamic after Kanye was called out for revealing too much of his wife’s body.

Speaking to The Mirror, Lynn analyzed, “It seems Kanye has a certain way he likes his partners to dress, but that seems to have changed because he used to criticise Kim’s provocative outfits, but that’s all Bianca wears these days."

She went on to address that "with his social media blackout, the pictures have been erased,” and so Kanye is seemingly learning from his past mistakes with respecting Bianca’s wardrobe choices.

“So let's hope we see a new dynamic in their relationship. After all, Bianca is the only person who really knows what’s going on behind closed doors," she stated before signing off.

