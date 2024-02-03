Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton 'changing priorities' amid rift rumours

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are reportedly going through a rift in their marriage of three years

Photo: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton change priorities in marriage amid rift rumours

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s marriage is reportedly going downhill.

As fans will know, the couple sparked feud rumours when they spent New Year’s Eve without each other’s company as they were sighted performing in completely different time zones.

Referring to her husband, Gwen announced, “If you’re gonna be working, then I’m gonna be working,” after which she performed at the Venetian in Las Vegas.

On the other hand, Blake took to the stage at a resort in Oklahoma-Texas.

Now, as per the latest findings of Life & Style, the couple has changed their priorities following this event.

An insider privy to the outlet dished, “They’ve been spending a lot of time away from each other the past several months.”

The source went on to address, “It’s been frustrating. Their relationship of late has been a lot of texting and talking on the phone.”

“Gwen and Blake used to be inseparable, but that’s changed,” the insider also revealed.

However, the source showed hope that they would work around their differences soon because “everyone loves them together.”

“So hopefully this is just a temporary thing,” the insider remarked before signing off.