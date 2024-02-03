 
menu
Saturday, February 03, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift feels 'safe and secure' with Travis Kelce: 'She trusts him'

Travis Kelce is reportedly making Taylor Swift feel safe in the relationship

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, February 03, 2024

Travis Kelce is reportedly making Taylor Swift feel safe in the relationship
Travis Kelce is reportedly making Taylor Swift feel safe in the relationship

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift seem to be going strong, with the NFL star making the singer feel “safe and secure.”

The couple first made things public in September 2023, when Taylor attended Travis’ game. Following that first appearance, Taylor supported her new beau at many of his matches throughout the season.

Now, a source has detailed the dynamic in the couple’s “secure” relationship.

"He always makes her feel special and appreciated and plans romantic nights together,” a tipster told Life & Style. “The way Travis is open with his friends, family and fans about his relationship makes Taylor feel secure. She feels like she can be away from him and not worry about him doing anything sketchy behind her back. She trusts him; he makes her feel safe.”

The source also noted that with Travis, the Karma hitmaker feels more free to do PDA, as opposed to her previous relationship.

“When they go out with his friends in Kansas City, she feels like she can be a regular girlfriend. They can hang out and drink cocktails and kiss out in the open — all the things she's always wanted to do,” the source explained.

They added: “Since both are at the top of their professions, they understand the dedication the other person has to their work. They don’t have to explain anything to each other because they just get it. They can give each other space without any jealousy or hard feelings.”

