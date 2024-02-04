 
Sunday, February 04, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Jeremy Renner gives promising response to MCU return amid recovery

Jeremy Renner says he will be back in the MCU as he recovers from a snowplow accident

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, February 04, 2024

Jeremy Renner gives promising response to MCU return amid recovery
Jeremy Renner gives promising response to MCU return amid recovery

Jeremy Renner is all down to return to Marvel Cinematic Universe as the actor is recovering from his deadly snowplow accident.

In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the Hawekeye star said, "I'm always game. I'm gonna be strong enough, that's for sure. I'll be ready. All those guys come to my bedside, and they've been with me all along through this recovery, so. If they want me, they could have me. It would be something."

On the other hand, Jeremy reacted to the information that he inspired many with his recovery."That's been overwhelming, to be honest. That's a lot to take."

"I'm glad I can be a barometer for somebody. I'm glad I can inspire somebody. If all I have to do is just get better, I mean, I did that for my family," he continued.

"My healing let their healing begin, so I guess that happened for other people as well. I never expected that my voice or my healing would speak in volumes for so many people, but I'm glad it does, man," the 53-year-old added.

"It makes me feel righteous. It makes me feel like I can never be lazy. I can never have a bad day. I'm pretty blessed. It's a great honor."

