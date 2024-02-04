Lizzo recently requested the Los Angeles court to dismiss her sexual harassment case

Lizzo's sexual harassment case faces major blow

Lizzo's request to have her sexual harassment case dropped has been turned down.

The 35-year-old rapper, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and dance team captain Shirlene Quigley are facing a string of accusations from backup dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez.

The trio claims that they were coerced by Lizzo into touching nude performers at an Amsterdam club and also accused her of body-shaming.

The update comes after the Bongos hitmaker attempted to have the lawsuit dismissed, however, a judge in Los Angeles County Superior Court decided that the case will proceed.

“We're very pleased with the judge's ruling, and we absolutely consider it a victory on balance," defense attorney Ron Zambrano told People.

He explained that while the judge "did dismiss a few allegations, including Arianna being fat-shamed, a naked photo shoot, and dancers being forced to be on hold," all the other claims signal that “Lizzo or any celebrity is not insulated from this sort of reprehensible conduct merely because she is famous.”

“We now look forward to conducting discovery and preparing the case for trial,” he added.