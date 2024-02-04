 
Jamie Lee Curtis marks major milestone against addiction

Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating the feat she has remained clean for 25 years.

Taking to Instagram, the Oscar winner wrote, "25 years clean and sober. One day at a time. 9,125 of them. What's inside, as my old friend Adam sang, is a sense of calm, serenity, purpose and the greatest feeling that I am not alone. That many others share the same disease and solution."

She continued, "For all those struggling with addiction and shame, there are others out here who care. My hand in yours. Our hands in yours. XO JLC." (sic)

In the post, the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress attached a photograph showing a ring inscribed "JLC TWENTY FIVE."

Jamie previously shed light on her fight against opioid addiction.

"I'm lucky. I didn't make terrible decisions high or under the influence that then, for the rest of my life, I regret," she told on Morning Joe.

"There are women in prison whose lives have been shattered by drugs and alcohol, not because they were violent felons, not because they were horrible people, but because they were addicts."

"I am incredibly lucky that that wasn't my path," the 65-year-old said.

