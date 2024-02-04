Prince William, Harry fight older than Meghan Markle: 'It was Africa'

Sunday, February 04, 2024
Prince William and Prince Harry feud reportedly dates back to the times before Meghan Markle.
The brothers famously held arguments with each other over a subject of common interest, Africa.
Both Prince Harry and William were worried about conversation in the said continent, but had different strategies to go about.
A source told The Times: "They are both very passionate about saving protected species but didn’t always share the same view about how to run projects in Africa."
The insider added: "William believes you should focus on community-led schemes where local people over time feel empowered to protect the land. Harry, on the other hand, was more interventionist."