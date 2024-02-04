 
Sunday, February 04, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Philip saw Meghan Markel as 'glamorous American divorcee', says expert

Prince Philip's real reason for giving Meghan Markle an offensive name

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 04, 2024

Prince Philip saw Meghan Markel as glamorous American divorcee, says expert

Prince Philip's shocking nickname for Meghan Markle had a deep-rooted meaning.

The former Duke of Edinburgh and husband to Queen Elizabeth II, Philip reportedly called Meghan the 'Duchess of Windsor' to form a comparison between her and King Edward VIII wife, Wallis Simpson.

King Edward famously abdicated his throne in order to marry and retain Wallis- a divorcee.

Now royal author Ingrid Seward compares the two women, noting Prince Philip was uncanny resemblance between the two.

She writes: "He was simply referring to the fact that both were pencil-slim, dark-haired and glamorous American divorcees."

Elsewhere in the book, Ms Seward reveals how the Queen was also upset when son Charles decided to walk Meghan down the aisle on her wedding day.

In the documentary Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, Harry famously recalled asking his father to accompany Meghan.

"I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you."

