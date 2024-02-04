Garret Morris breaks silence on racism in Hollywood

Garret Morris weighs in on being the first black cast member for Saturday Night Live

Garret Morris has recently worn his heart on his sleeve and dished over his long career as a black man in Hollywood.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent chats with People magazine.

For those unversed Morris has been one of the original players in Saturday Night Live, from as way back as 1975.

During his chat with the outlet, he touched on racism and Hollywood before adding, “Some producers didn't want a Black cast member but Lorne Michaels knew the show needed one.”

“I dealt with some racism there, but never with Lorne. He doesn't have a racist bone in his body.”

During his chat, the actor also touched on his cocaine addiction and admitted it was not unlike his co-star John Belushi.

“We lost one of the greatest talents in the country,” he explained while taking a trip down memory lane.

“But John and I never really partied together. I was more introverted, After they wrapped up the show, usually they'd all go to a bar but I'd just go home. I'm not sure the cocaine helped with being introverted.”

For those unversed with Morris’ cocaine addiction, it continued throughout most of his Hollywood stint, namely The Jeffersons, Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show, and 2 Broke Girls, and only ended 10 years later, after a long time in alcoholics anonymous.