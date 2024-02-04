Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough remember late Lisa Marie on her birthday

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough also paid tribute to Lisa Marie on her first death anniversary

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough are remembering late Lisa Marie Presley on what would’ve been her 56th birthday.

“I miss you ‘Yisa’,” she captioned a photo of her daughter hugging her from behind.

She added: “You would have been 56 today. Still young at heart and yet an old soul.”

“Happy Birthday mama,” wrote Keough alongside an old photo of the Dirty Laundry singer.

The Daisy Jones & The Six star and her grandmother also paid tribute to Lisa Marie on her first death anniversary last month.

Elvis Presley’s only daughter died of a heart attack at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles on January 12.

Her official cause of death was listed as sequelae of small bowel obstruction that resulted from a bariatric surgery she had undergone.

Keough, 34, is now preparing to release her mother’s memoir that she had been working on before she passed away.

“Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis’s daughter,” she said about the upcoming memoir last month.

She added: “I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one.”

“I’m so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did,” Keough concluded.