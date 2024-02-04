Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew sparked rumours of remarrying after Duchess of York attended traditional Christmas Day service nearly after 30 years

Sarah Ferguson shares major update amid rumours of remarrying to Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson has shared major update on her social media amid rumours of remarrying to her former husband Prince Andrew days after she was diagnosed with skin cancer.



Taking to Instagram, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother shared her stunning photo and wrote “#ChildrensAuthorWeek! I feel very lucky to be able to call myself a children’s book author as a mother and now as a grandmother! Creating magic with my girls when they were young is what brought many of my children’s book characters to life.”

Sarah added, “Being able to now share that with my grandchildren and with children around the world has been an unbelievably special gift.

“Every time I pick up one of my children’s books, I can feel all of that precious time spent together. #childrensauthors #imagination #childrensbooks.”



Sarah’s post came days after she disclosed on January 22 that she had been taking some time to herself as she had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, her second cancer diagnosis within a year after she was diagnosed with breast cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

Earlier, Sarah sparked rumours of remarrying to Prince Andrew after traditional Christmas Day service.