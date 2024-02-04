 
menu
Sunday, February 04, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor reveals her 'most treasured possession'

Phoebe Dynevor, who is popular for her role in Netflix's 'Bridgerton', dishes details about her most valuable possession

By
Samuel Moore

Sunday, February 04, 2024

Photo: Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor reveals her most treasured possession
Photo: ''Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor reveals her 'most treasured possession'

Phoebe Dynevor took a trip down memory lane to reveal her "most treasured possession" recently. 

On Saturday, the acting sensation, who is well-renowned for playing the character of Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix English series, got candid about her most beloved possession.

As Phoebe had a chit-chat with The Guardian, the interviewer asked her about the memory that holds the most vivid image in her mind.

In response to this, the 28-year-old star disclosed, “I have a little drawing that my grandma, my dad’s mum, drew of me.”

Phoebe went on to address that she keeps this drawing very dear to her heart.

The acting sensation also remarked, “She passed away last year and it’s on my bedside table. She was an actor and then later in life she painted, so I have lots of lovely watercolors of hers in my house, which I treasure.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Phoebe touched on what life had taught her in 28 years.

Speaking of her most valuable lesson, the Fair Play actress shared that she is a firm believer in the notion “That everything happens for a reason,” after which she moved on to another topic. 

King Charles makes history as monarch amid abdication calls
King Charles makes history as monarch amid abdication calls
David Beckham opts out of family affair at Nicola Peltz's ‘Lola' premiere
David Beckham opts out of family affair at Nicola Peltz's ‘Lola' premiere
Kate Middleton secretly resumes royal duties after surgery? video
Kate Middleton secretly resumes royal duties after surgery?
King Charles shares major update on his health for first time after leaving hospital video
King Charles shares major update on his health for first time after leaving hospital
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slapped with massive warning over ‘juicy' contract video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slapped with massive warning over ‘juicy' contract
Emily Blunt makes a public apology to Cillian Murphy
Emily Blunt makes a public apology to Cillian Murphy
Kanye West believes he comes off as ‘wonderful' husband to Bianca Censori video
Kanye West believes he comes off as ‘wonderful' husband to Bianca Censori
Sarah Ferguson shares major update amid rumours of remarrying to Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson shares major update amid rumours of remarrying to Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face fresh allegations related to Queen Elizabeth video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face fresh allegations related to Queen Elizabeth
Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough remember late Lisa Marie on her birthday
Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough remember late Lisa Marie on her birthday
Drake branded ‘petty, corny' for snubbing Rihanna's song
Drake branded ‘petty, corny' for snubbing Rihanna's song
Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. romance rumors: ‘Trying to protect her life'
Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. romance rumors: ‘Trying to protect her life'