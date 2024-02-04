Phoebe Dynevor, who is popular for her role in Netflix's 'Bridgerton', dishes details about her most valuable possession

Photo: ''Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor reveals her 'most treasured possession'

Phoebe Dynevor took a trip down memory lane to reveal her "most treasured possession" recently.

On Saturday, the acting sensation, who is well-renowned for playing the character of Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix English series, got candid about her most beloved possession.

As Phoebe had a chit-chat with The Guardian, the interviewer asked her about the memory that holds the most vivid image in her mind.

In response to this, the 28-year-old star disclosed, “I have a little drawing that my grandma, my dad’s mum, drew of me.”

Phoebe went on to address that she keeps this drawing very dear to her heart.

The acting sensation also remarked, “She passed away last year and it’s on my bedside table. She was an actor and then later in life she painted, so I have lots of lovely watercolors of hers in my house, which I treasure.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Phoebe touched on what life had taught her in 28 years.

Speaking of her most valuable lesson, the Fair Play actress shared that she is a firm believer in the notion “That everything happens for a reason,” after which she moved on to another topic.