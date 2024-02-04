 
menu
Sunday, February 04, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

'Dune 2' Zendaya confesses about her 'protection' as a child star

Zendaya dishes details about her safety and vulnerability as a child star in Hollywood

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 04, 2024

Photo: Dune 2 star Zendaya drops big confessions about her protection as a child star
Photo: 'Dune 2' star Zendaya drops big confessions about her 'protection' as a child star

Zendaya reportedly had to learn a 'precocious lesson’ during her early years in the 'very adult industry.'

Recently, the 27-year-old actress, who is currently starring in the highly anticipated sci-fi movie Dune: Part 2, opened up about the atrocities of being a child star.

As fans will know, the multihyphenate made her acting debut as Rocky Blue in Disney Channel's Shake It Up.

Appearing on the YouTube series, PayOrWait, the girlfriend of Tom Holland began by saying, "It's a lesson you have to learn young."

She went on to reveal to the outlet that she "was a kid thrown into a very adult industry where if you do have a perspective or something to say, it's like 'Well they're a kid'.”

Zendaya even observed that because she did not have a voice as a child star, she had to learn to protect herself all on her own.

“And the parents...it's like...they are just the parents so you have to learn how to protect yourself quite quickly,” the Spider-Man: No Way Home alum maintained.

She continued, "For me, it was a lesson learned quite early - back in my Disney days - of little tricks and little things I could do to protect myself, or protect my peace or protect my happiness,” before noting, “I think when you're a kid in this industry, you're very vulnerable.”

“I do wish I could have just been a kid for a little bit longer but yeah, the lessons happened very early. I don't know if there was a specific moment but it definitely happened quite young, having to learn to have my own back a little bit," she remarked in conclusion. 

Paul Bettany updates fans about MCU's 'Vision' casting
Paul Bettany updates fans about MCU's 'Vision' casting
Demi Moore reunites with Bruce Willis for daughter's birthday: See pics
Demi Moore reunites with Bruce Willis for daughter's birthday: See pics
Kate Middleton issued stark warning amid fresh claims regarding royal duties video
Kate Middleton issued stark warning amid fresh claims regarding royal duties
How Kanye West's ‘aggressive behavior' could ‘alienate' him from fans
How Kanye West's ‘aggressive behavior' could ‘alienate' him from fans
'Grey's Anatomy' infighting continues to 'simmer'
'Grey's Anatomy' infighting continues to 'simmer'
'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor reveals her 'most treasured possession'
'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor reveals her 'most treasured possession'
King Charles makes history as monarch amid abdication calls
King Charles makes history as monarch amid abdication calls
David Beckham opts out of family affair at Nicola Peltz's ‘Lola' premiere
David Beckham opts out of family affair at Nicola Peltz's ‘Lola' premiere
Kate Middleton secretly resumes royal duties after surgery? video
Kate Middleton secretly resumes royal duties after surgery?
King Charles shares major update on his health for first time after leaving hospital video
King Charles shares major update on his health for first time after leaving hospital
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slapped with massive warning over ‘juicy' contract video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slapped with massive warning over ‘juicy' contract
Emily Blunt makes a public apology to Cillian Murphy
Emily Blunt makes a public apology to Cillian Murphy