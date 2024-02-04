'Dune 2' Zendaya confesses about her 'protection' as a child star

Zendaya dishes details about her safety and vulnerability as a child star in Hollywood

Zendaya reportedly had to learn a 'precocious lesson’ during her early years in the 'very adult industry.'

Recently, the 27-year-old actress, who is currently starring in the highly anticipated sci-fi movie Dune: Part 2, opened up about the atrocities of being a child star.

As fans will know, the multihyphenate made her acting debut as Rocky Blue in Disney Channel's Shake It Up.

Appearing on the YouTube series, PayOrWait, the girlfriend of Tom Holland began by saying, "It's a lesson you have to learn young."

She went on to reveal to the outlet that she "was a kid thrown into a very adult industry where if you do have a perspective or something to say, it's like 'Well they're a kid'.”

Zendaya even observed that because she did not have a voice as a child star, she had to learn to protect herself all on her own.

“And the parents...it's like...they are just the parents so you have to learn how to protect yourself quite quickly,” the Spider-Man: No Way Home alum maintained.

She continued, "For me, it was a lesson learned quite early - back in my Disney days - of little tricks and little things I could do to protect myself, or protect my peace or protect my happiness,” before noting, “I think when you're a kid in this industry, you're very vulnerable.”

“I do wish I could have just been a kid for a little bit longer but yeah, the lessons happened very early. I don't know if there was a specific moment but it definitely happened quite young, having to learn to have my own back a little bit," she remarked in conclusion.