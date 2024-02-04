 
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

How Kanye West's ‘aggressive behavior' could ‘alienate' him from fans

Kanye West's recent altercation with a reporter could have a "lasting impact" on his brand and his relationship with fans.

The same day that insiders claimed that Kanye had banned his wife Bianca from social media, a TMZ reporter asked him if she had “free will.” The Bound 2 rapper got angry and grabbed the phone that she used to record. He then told her off for asking “dumb” questions.

Now, PR expert Courtney Haywood says his behaviour can “alienate” him from his fans.

Haywood explained to The Mirror: "Kanye West's outburst at a TMZ reporter undoubtedly has implications for his brand and public image.”

"Let's rewind it back to May 2018, where Kanye totally stir up the newsroom over slavery, Trump, along with Free Thought,” she said.

Courtney said that in the short term, “this incident could further damage Kanye West's reputation as it portrays him in a negative light, potentially alienating him further from some of his fans, brands, and supporters.”

She noted that "aggressive behavior towards a member of the media can be seen as unprofessional and disrespectful.”

Courtney argued that it is “crucial for Kanye West and his team to address the situation promptly and effectively.”

“A sincere apology or explanation for his actions may help mitigate some of the damage to his brand,” she added.

Read more: Kanye West believes he comes off as ‘wonderful' husband to Bianca Censori

She suggested that Kanye should also demonstrate a commitment “to improving his behavior and handling of media interactions” as it would “help rebuild trust with his audience, brands, and the media.”

"Ultimately, it will be essential for Kanye West to take responsibility for his actions, apologize where necessary, and demonstrate a genuine commitment to personal and professional growth in order to mitigate the negative PR fallout from this incident," she suggested.

