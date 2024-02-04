 
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Demi Moore reunites with Bruce Willis for daughter's birthday: See pics

Demi Moore reunited with her ex-husband Bruce Willis who's battling dementia

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 04, 2024

Demi Moore reunited with her ex-husband Bruce Willis who's battling dementia

Demi Moore has reunited with her ex-husband Bruce Willis for her daughter Tallulah Willis' 30th birthday.

Demi took to Instagram to share snaps from the celebration and captioned them, "Showering our #bruuski with love today on her 30th birthday".

Demi and Bruce, who’s battling frontotemporal dementia, were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three children: Rumer Willis, Scout LaRue Willis and Tallulah Willis.

The Willis family made Bruce’s diagnosis public in February last year. The Die Hard actor was first diagnosed with aphasia, which then progressed to dementia.

Demi has previously opened up on dealing with Bruce’s diagnosis on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show Radio Andy. She was asked "What message do you have for people out there who have family members who have dementia? Who are maybe caring for them or in their lives?"

Demi shared a thoughtful piece of advise in response, saying, "I think the most important thing I could share is just to meet them where they're at.”

She explained: "When you let go of who they've been or who you think they [should be], or who even you would like them to be, you can then really stay in the present and take in the joy and the love that is present and there for all that they are, not all that they're not."

