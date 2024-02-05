Jennifer Lopez's past critic recalls bad press: 'We get it'!

Jennifer Lopez, who is Ben Affleck's wife, previously fell the victim to negative jibes about her music career

Ayo Edebiri addressed her not-so-subtle digs at Ben Affleck’s wife, Jennifer Lopez.



As fans will know, during the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL), the 28-year-old actress took on the role of a girl called Annie along with Danny Donnigman, who played an imaginary show host, in a segment titled, Why’d You Do It.

When Danny Donnigman called out the three game contestants, which included Ayo, for leaving negative comments on celebrities’ social media handles, the Bear alum seemingly took a 'defensive U-turn' and owned up to past mistakes.

Interrupting Danny’s rant, Ayo Edebiri declared, “We get it. It's wrong to leave mean comments or run your mouth on a podcast and you don't consider the impact because you're 24 and stupid.”

“But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now, on we’re going to be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online,” she remarked in conclusion.

It is pertinent to mention here that four years back, in February 2020, Jennifer Lopez fell the victim to Ayo’s mocking comments during her presence at Laci Mosley's podcast named Scam Goddess.

At that time, the Global Globe Award winner claimed, "Today I was actually thinking about one of my favorite scams of all time because J.Lo is performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show,"

"Her whole career is one long scam," she observed before signing off.