 
menu
Monday, February 05, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Exciting update related to Taylor Swift Super Bowl appearance

Taylor Swift will attend the Super Bowl despite a busy schedule, according to a psychic expert

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, February 05, 2024

Exciting update related to Taylor Swift Super Bowl appearance
Exciting update related to Taylor Swift Super Bowl appearance

There is a wild frenzy about whether Taylor Swift will attend the Super Bowl game with boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Some reports suggest she will despite her Eras Tour in Japan. 

To add a somewhat glimmer of hope in the mix, a psychic expert said she would appear as she took this as her "job."

Talking to The Mirror, prominent astrologer Inbaal Honigman said, "Visiting the Super Bowl is part of the job for Taylor Swift."

With the help of a Tarot card, the expert revealed her Knight of Disks points to "solid, stable labour, and this is the card that shows up for Taylor's support for Travis during the Super Bowl."

She continued, "It says that for her, it's a function. It's not her favourite thing to do with him, and it's not her least favourite thing to do - it's just his job, and her being there and being filmed and photographed is part of her job."

On the other hand, Inbaal added the Carolina singer said she "can't wait until all the football is over, and they can be a fun, young couple for a little while, with no duties or commitments".

Likewise, the psychic expert noted Taylor "will be thinking of their future together" at the Super Bowl.

In the meantime, the Super Bowl is set to happen on Feb 12.

Jon Bon Jovi shares good news about Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi
Jon Bon Jovi shares good news about Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi
Princess Beatrice fans receive exciting news
Princess Beatrice fans receive exciting news
Queen Elizabeth never wanted Meghan Markle in 'white' wedding dress
Queen Elizabeth never wanted Meghan Markle in 'white' wedding dress
Emma Roberts father rare comments for daughter: 'I love her work'
Emma Roberts father rare comments for daughter: 'I love her work'
Kanye West, Bianca Censori ‘planned' racy snaps ahead of ‘big announcement'
Kanye West, Bianca Censori ‘planned' racy snaps ahead of ‘big announcement'
Queen Camilla marks World Cancer Day
Queen Camilla marks World Cancer Day
Paul Bettany updates fans about MCU's 'Vision' casting
Paul Bettany updates fans about MCU's 'Vision' casting
Demi Moore reunites with Bruce Willis for daughter's birthday: See pics
Demi Moore reunites with Bruce Willis for daughter's birthday: See pics
'Dune 2' Zendaya confesses about her 'protection' as a child star
'Dune 2' Zendaya confesses about her 'protection' as a child star
Kate Middleton issued stark warning amid fresh claims regarding royal duties video
Kate Middleton issued stark warning amid fresh claims regarding royal duties
How Kanye West's ‘aggressive behavior' could ‘alienate' him from fans
How Kanye West's ‘aggressive behavior' could ‘alienate' him from fans
'Grey's Anatomy' infighting continues to 'simmer'
'Grey's Anatomy' infighting continues to 'simmer'