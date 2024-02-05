Exciting update related to Taylor Swift Super Bowl appearance

Taylor Swift will attend the Super Bowl despite a busy schedule, according to a psychic expert

There is a wild frenzy about whether Taylor Swift will attend the Super Bowl game with boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Some reports suggest she will despite her Eras Tour in Japan.

To add a somewhat glimmer of hope in the mix, a psychic expert said she would appear as she took this as her "job."



Talking to The Mirror, prominent astrologer Inbaal Honigman said, "Visiting the Super Bowl is part of the job for Taylor Swift."

With the help of a Tarot card, the expert revealed her Knight of Disks points to "solid, stable labour, and this is the card that shows up for Taylor's support for Travis during the Super Bowl."

She continued, "It says that for her, it's a function. It's not her favourite thing to do with him, and it's not her least favourite thing to do - it's just his job, and her being there and being filmed and photographed is part of her job."

On the other hand, Inbaal added the Carolina singer said she "can't wait until all the football is over, and they can be a fun, young couple for a little while, with no duties or commitments".

Likewise, the psychic expert noted Taylor "will be thinking of their future together" at the Super Bowl.

In the meantime, the Super Bowl is set to happen on Feb 12.