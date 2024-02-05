 
Monday, February 05, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle 'Suits' activity could be 'downgrade' in Hollywood

Meghan Markle told 'Suits' is not the thing for her career

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 05, 2024

Meghan Markle Suits activity could be downgrade in Hollywood
Meghan Markle 'Suits' activity could be 'downgrade' in Hollywood

Meghan Markle is told going back to her Hollywood career will be a downgrade.

The Duchess of Sussex, whose former TV show titled ‘Suits’ is up for a spin-off, could bring her career in jeopardy.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells The Express: "There is no indication she can become a Hollywood star."

"Invictus, Sentebale in Lesotho and Wellchild are all charities he [Harry] was attached to before his marriage. So if she does Suits it links with his activities."

This comes as Netflix’s chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, admitted there is a lot in the pipeline for Meghan.

She revealed: "And they actually have, like, a bunch of development, they have a movie in development, a (scripted) series that they’re working on. So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great."

