Meghan Markle 'Suits' activity could be 'downgrade' in Hollywood

Meghan Markle is told going back to her Hollywood career will be a downgrade.

The Duchess of Sussex, whose former TV show titled ‘Suits’ is up for a spin-off, could bring her career in jeopardy.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells The Express: "There is no indication she can become a Hollywood star."

"Invictus, Sentebale in Lesotho and Wellchild are all charities he [Harry] was attached to before his marriage. So if she does Suits it links with his activities."

This comes as Netflix’s chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, admitted there is a lot in the pipeline for Meghan.

She revealed: "And they actually have, like, a bunch of development, they have a movie in development, a (scripted) series that they’re working on. So all very early development, with a movie, a TV show and a couple of unscripted shows. But yeah, the movie’s great."