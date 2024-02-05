 
Monday, February 05, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'hypocrites' for 'bullying' Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle has been called out for her hypocrisy by a royal expert

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 05, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hypocrites for bullying Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'hypocrites' for 'bullying' Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been branded 'hypocrites' for speaking about bullying.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently shared their opinions on children and cyber-bullying, have upset Royal expert Angela Levin over their double standards.

Speaking to GB News presenter Nana Akua, Levin explained: "They come up and said they're really concerned about children bullying and cyber-bullying and [that] it's a terrible thing to do. Perhaps they shouldn't have done bullying.

The expert went on to recall how the couple troubled and 'bullied' Queen Elizabeth II in the final years of her life.

She added: "You know, again, it's this hypocrisy that they have that makes it very difficult to believe them."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

