Halle Bailey reacts to motherhood vibes: 'I've reached maturity'

Halle Bailey opens up about motherhood, saying it leads her to a 'new level of maturity'

After welcoming her first child, Halle Bailey felt something new; she called the feeling a new sense of maturity.



Speaking to a Masterclass, the 23-year-old said, "I feel like I've reached this new level of maturity, especially being a mother now, which is so crazy to say."

She continued, "It has opened up a whole new can of worms for me, honestly. I am obsessed with my baby. It's insane."

The Colour Purple actress shared that newfound motherhood gave her a new confidence in her life and career.

"It's literally like your heart is in your hands in this beautiful being," she added.

"I just feel like I have such greater purpose and so much more to do for him and so much more that I want him to be able to experience."

Noting, "It gives me a new motivation and drive and passion for myself, for my family, for my life."

Last year, Halle welcomed her son Halo with his boyfriend DDG.