 
menu
Monday, February 05, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Halle Bailey reacts to motherhood vibes: 'I've reached maturity'

Halle Bailey opens up about motherhood, saying it leads her to a 'new level of maturity'

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, February 05, 2024

Halle Bailey reacts to motherhood vibes: Ive reached maturity
Halle Bailey reacts to motherhood vibes: 'I've reached maturity'

After welcoming her first child, Halle Bailey felt something new; she called the feeling a new sense of maturity.

Speaking to a Masterclass, the 23-year-old said, "I feel like I've reached this new level of maturity, especially being a mother now, which is so crazy to say."

She continued, "It has opened up a whole new can of worms for me, honestly. I am obsessed with my baby. It's insane."

The Colour Purple actress shared that newfound motherhood gave her a new confidence in her life and career.

"It's literally like your heart is in your hands in this beautiful being," she added.

"I just feel like I have such greater purpose and so much more to do for him and so much more that I want him to be able to experience."

Noting, "It gives me a new motivation and drive and passion for myself, for my family, for my life."

Last year, Halle welcomed her son Halo with his boyfriend DDG.

Shannen Doherty doubles down on Alyssa Milano claims: 'Truth matter'
Shannen Doherty doubles down on Alyssa Milano claims: 'Truth matter'
Ice Cube gives hilarious response to Dr. Dre absence from Grammys
Ice Cube gives hilarious response to Dr. Dre absence from Grammys
Princess Diana 'flustered', danced with different men after King Charles refusal
Princess Diana 'flustered', danced with different men after King Charles refusal
Jennifer Lopez's past critic recalls bad press: 'We get it'! video
Jennifer Lopez's past critic recalls bad press: 'We get it'!
Sterling K. Brown already accepted defeat before Oscar
Sterling K. Brown already accepted defeat before Oscar
Grammy Awards 2024 nominations: Full List
Grammy Awards 2024 nominations: Full List
Jon Bon Jovi shares good news about Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi
Jon Bon Jovi shares good news about Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi
Exciting update related to Taylor Swift Super Bowl appearance
Exciting update related to Taylor Swift Super Bowl appearance
Princess Beatrice fans receive exciting news
Princess Beatrice fans receive exciting news
Queen Elizabeth never wanted Meghan Markle in 'white' wedding dress
Queen Elizabeth never wanted Meghan Markle in 'white' wedding dress
Emma Roberts father rare comments for daughter: 'I love her work'
Emma Roberts father rare comments for daughter: 'I love her work'
Kanye West, Bianca Censori ‘planned' racy snaps ahead of ‘big announcement'
Kanye West, Bianca Censori ‘planned' racy snaps ahead of ‘big announcement'