Royal fans react as Prince William set to resume public duties after Kate Middleton surgery

Royal fans react as Prince William set to resume duties after Kate Middleton surgery

Royal fans have voiced their excitement over claims Prince William is set to resume royal duties this week after Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery.



The future king had reportedly stepped away from his frontline duties to care for his wife Kate Middleton and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Now, royal expert Roya Nikkhah has claimed that Prince William is expected to return to public duties this week.

She tweeted, “I can also reveal the Prince of Wales is expected to return to public duties this week after clearing his diary to be with the Princess of Wales who is recovering at home after surgery.”

Reacting to it, one royal fan shared his excitement and replied “So happy. It means The Princess of Wales is feeling better.”

“Omg this is wonderful. I can't wait to see our Prince again,” another said.

Hundreds of other fans also reacted by pressing the heart button on the post.