Monday, February 05, 2024
Melanie Walker

Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus snubs Billy Ray in acceptance speech amid family feud

Miley Cyrus took home trophy for the best pop solo performance and record of the year for 'Flowers'

Melanie Walker

Monday, February 05, 2024

Miley Cyrus received her first-ever Grammy awards at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for her hit number Flowers but she failed to thank her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

The Disney alum expressed her gratitude to her mom, Tish Cyrus, her sister, without specifying her name, but snubbed the country singer during her acceptance speech for record of the year.

Taking the stage, Cyrus said, “This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday.”

The Wrecking Ball singer added, “Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular."

"So please don't think that this is important, even though it's very important, right guys?" she continued before thanking "everyone that's standing on this stage right now Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg.”

“Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look. Anyone else? Your wife, your fiancée, all the people that we love. Thank you all so much."

She then jokingly concluded, saying, "I don't think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!"

According to reports, Cyrus is not on talking terms with her dad over his relationship with Australian singer, Firerose, whom he married last year.

