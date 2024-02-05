 
Monday, February 05, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Hidden message under Miley Cyrus Grammy performance revealed

Miley Cyrus seemingly slammed ex-Liam Hemsworth in Grammy performance

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, February 05, 2024

Hidden message under Miley Cyrus Grammy performance revealed
Hidden message under Miley Cyrus Grammy performance revealed

Performing her hit track Flowers at the 2024 Grammy Award, Miley Cyrus apparently took a potshot at her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, by switching the lyrics.

In the original lyrics, "I didn't wanna leave you," the Wrecking Ball crooner quipped, "but I did." Likewise, she crooned, "I didn't wanna fight", the 31-year-old added, "but we did."

Many took the change as a reference to the Hannah Montana actress's bitter fallout with her ex.

In the meantime, fans on the internet hailed Miley for slamming the Hunger Games star as she won her first Grammy for a song supposedly about her tumultuous divorce.

"Miley Cyrus stood up there on stage and said '---- you Liam Hemsworth' with her whole chest, like that man should never show his face in LA again," one user penned.

Another added, "If I were liam hemsworth i would feel defeated for very good reason."

"Miley Cyrus should have dropped Liam's name while singing that song," a third wrote.

On the other hand, Miley shared she was worried she would not be on time at the award ceremony due to heavy traffic.

"I could've missed the award, that's fine, but not Mariah Carey," she jokingly said. "I just saw you at the Hollywood Bowl, it was everything."

