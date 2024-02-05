 
Monday, February 05, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Miley Cyrus' bodyguard sparks concern among fans with THIS move

Miley Cyrus’s Grammy Awards appearance left fans concerned after they noticed an odd detail

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 05, 2024

Miley Cyrus’s Grammy Awards appearance left fans concerned after they noticed an odd detail
Miley Cyrus’s Grammy Awards appearance left fans concerned after they noticed an odd detail

Miley Cyrus’s appearance at the Grammy Awards last night has sparked concern among some of her fans who spotted something odd.

Miley walked the red carpet surrounded by bodyguards, and one of them was carrying an umbrella. Eagle-eyed fans spotted something odd about the umbrella suggesting that it was a concealed firearm.

Matt Wallace, a cryptocurrency influencer, shared a video of singer the singer walking with her bodyguard and wrote: "Pay close attention to Miley Cyrus ’s bodyguard in this video at the Grammys all is not as it seems."

Read more: Grammys 2024: Miley Cyrus takes home record of the year trophy for ‘Flowers'

The flowers singers fans took to X to share their two cents on the video, with one writing: "Auto firearm dressed as an umbrella?"

Another suggested: "There is more to that umbrella!"

A third explained: "Left Arm longer than Right Arm. It's a GIMMICK. Real weapon concealed by the black coat. Oldest trick in bodyguard book."

Meanwhile, Miley won her first Grammy Award at the ceremony for Best Pop Solo Performance in her song Flowers. The song comes from her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation.

