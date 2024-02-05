 
Monday, February 05, 2024
Melanie Walker

Gwen Stefani opens up about bringing kids on the road: 'Felt so right'

Gwen Stefani says she once faced a situation where she had to balance her career and motherhood

Melanie Walker

Monday, February 05, 2024

Gwen Stefani opens up about bringing kids on the road: 'Felt so right'

Gwen Stefani is sharing her experience of striking a balance between her career and motherhood as she took her children on the tour.

In a chat with The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show's podcast, the mother-of-three said, "I got pregnant, had the baby, and when he was 9 weeks old, Jimmy Iovine, who's the guy at my label, he's like, 'You gotta go in the studio. There's this African rapper you need to work with,'" referring to her collaboration with Akon on Sweet Escape.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Rich Girl crooner shared her experience when she took her eldest son Kingston - when he was a baby - on a world tour with her band No Doubt.

"It just felt so real and right. I got so ripped off on that tour because I was so sick. I ended up taking the baby when he was 9 months and going and doing a world tour, like 120 shows."

Noting, "We're in a hotel one day and I thought that I had to stop nursing because I was like, 'How am I going to nurse and be on stage?'"

Doubling down on her liking for motherhood, Gwen said,"Because it was just such an incredible ... I waited my whole life to be a mom. That's all I wanted, my entire life and so I didn't end up stop nursing."

She continued, "[Kingston] had this fixation with twirling, so I would do my whole hair and my glam, and I'd have to nurse him right before I went on stage, and he'd be like trying to pull out my hair."

"He was on the tour bus in a little cradle, and it was incredible. He went everywhere around the world with me. We went to every zoo that you could go."

Adding, "I never used to see anything before because I was so tired but this time, I'd be like, 'Okay, I got to take the baby to go.'"

