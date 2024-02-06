Miley Cyrus won best pop solo performance and record of the year for her track 'Flowers' at Grammys 2024

Miley Cyrus pens heartfelt note after historic Grammys win

Miley Cyrus poured her heart out on social media after winning her first Grammy award.

The 31 year-old singer’s Instagram post comes after she won the award for best pop solo performance and record of the year for her track Flowers.

“I had all the perfect things to say but none of them could come out in this moment of shock. I’m happy they didn’t… because (thankfully) prepared perfection just isn’t my story. Life is so much more exciting this way. Thank you @mariahcarey for being so iconic. MCxMC4EVR,” she penned.

Miley then went on to thank her mom Tish Cyrus and sister Brandi, “To my mommy @tishcyrus I love you more than anything in the entire universe, my family, @brandicyrus thank you for being there like always, my godmother @dollyparton - I felt your fairy dust everywhere.”

The singer also credited her “lover, momos, friends and collaborators @kidharpoon @tylersamj @pollackmusic @aldaelong for making this song and album possible.”

“I celebrate my fans above all else. No award means as much to me as the years we’ve spent together. You SAW me before this recognition. I never needed it because I HAVE YOU," Miley continued.

She concluded, "A day doesn’t pass that I don’t spend atleast a moment thanking heaven for sending me such supportive earth angels. I love you with my entire heart. To many more years together."