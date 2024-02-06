King Charles kept Kate Middleton in same hospital for THIS reason

King Charles and Kate Middleton picked out the samehospital for themselves

King Charles II and Kate Middleton were kept in the same hospital during their separate surgeries, it is revealed.

The Senior Royal Family members, who spent the last week at The London Clinic, were treated by one of the world's best doctors for their health scares.

Kate has recently undergone a prostrate surgery while the King had an operation for enlarged prostrate.

HELLO!'s royal editor Emmy Griffiths reveals the real reason the two of them picked out this hospital, noting: "It's closely linked to King Edward VII, which is where the royals have traditionally gone. It's not a question of them rejecting that one.

She added: "A lot of the senior consultants who are at The London Clinic have worked within the medical household. So, there is some crossover. And it's understandable, people don't always go for the hospital, they go for the consultant and for the person who's going to be looking after them."

This comes as King Charles' cancer diagnosis has been announced in a Buckingham Palace statement: In a statement: "His Majesty has been treated for benign prostate enlargement. It was during this intervention that a separate issue of concern was noted and subsequently diagnosed as a form of cancer. This second condition will now receive appropriate treatment.

"No further details are being shared at this stage, but His Majesty is receiving expert care and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

